PM Modi Highlights Govt's Vision For The Youth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's commitment to realizing the aspirations of India's youth, highlighting the next 25 years as a period of significant opportunities.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Modi underscored a strategic plan to support the ambitions of young Indians, regardless of their regional or social backgrounds.“The youth of India, irrespective of which region or society they are born in, have limitless dreams. To fulfill these dreams, the government has a clear roadmap and a clear vision,” an official statement said quoting the Prime Minister Prime Minister highlighted key initiatives like the National Education Policy, the establishment of 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, and the startup culture. He also noted the emergence of eight crore entrepreneurs from vulnerable sections of the society had emerged due to the 'Mudra Yojana', a scheme to provide loans up to 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprisesIndia's goal to become the third-largest economy will benefit the youth, ensuring improved health, education, employment opportunities, and life quality, Modi said.

He attributed the success of Indian athletes in global competitions to the Khelo India campaign, which provides accessible sports facilities and transparent athlete selection urged the youth to prioritize health, advocating physical exercise, digital detox, mental well-being, sufficient rest, and a diet including millet. Addressing the issue of drug addiction, he called for a unified national effort against it, involving religious leaders, the government, and families.



