MV Chem Pluto Drone Attack: Indian Navy Enhances Warships' Presence, Air Surveillance In Indian Ocean Region

Days after India-bound merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto came under drone attack, the Indian Navy on Tuesday announced enhanced warships' presence and air surveillance in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy said that all further actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marines in the region.

In light of the recent maritime incidents in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has commenced focused maritime security operations in the region. The presence of Indian Navy warships and air surveillance in the region has been enhanced. Actions are being progressed in coordination with national maritime agencies towards ensuring the safety of merchant marine in the region," the Indian Navy said in a release.

Speaking specifically about the attack on MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Navy informed that it conducted an on-scene examination and took crew inputs about the attack.

"Based on MV Chem Pluto crew inputs and on-scene examination, the analysis by the Indian Navy team points to a strong possibility of a drone attack. It has been ascertained that the explosive charge on the drone detonated completely causing extensive damage above the waterline. Remnants of projectiles have been collected by the Indian Navy for further forensic analysis in coordination with other agencies," the statement said.

The statement added that India's Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was briefed on the initial analysis undertaken by the IN EOD Team and the follow-up actions being progressed.

Chem Pluto reached Mumbai

The Liberian flag chemical/oil tanker, MV Chem Pluto was safely escorted to Mumbai on Monday where the Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team conducted a detailed inspection of the vessel. The India-bound vessel, which had 21 Indians onboard came under drone attack on 23 December.

The attack comes as Iran-backed Houthi rebels are targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea in response to Israel's airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza. The United States has alleged that the MV Chem Pluto was also attacked by Iran-backed forces, a charge Iran has vehemently denied.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India takes the attack on MV Chem Pluto "very seriously."

"Whoever carried out this attack, we will find them even from the depth of the sea and take strict action against them," the defence minister said at the commissioning ceremony of 'INS Imphal' in Mumbai.

