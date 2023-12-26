COVID-19 Update: Delhi's Positivity Rate Around 1%, Saurabh Bharadwaj Urges Caution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid a rise in new JN.1 sub-variant in India, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on 26 December urged people to follow precautions during the winter festival season rather than panicking, reported news agency PTI said the national capital's COVID positivity rate is around 1 percent, adding genome sequencing of samples testing positive for COVID-19 has been ramped up.\"The report of genome sequencing is awaited,\" Bharadwaj added the issue of COVID-19, the situation in Delhi, he said 400 tests are being conducted every day and the positivity rate is around 1 per cent READ: Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE UpdatesBharadwaj reiterated that the new JN.1 sub-variant of the Omicron strain is not life-threatening.\"The new variants are not dangerous but people should not become lax and (they must) follow precautions. People should not panic and think that the virus is spreading and people are dying. But people should be cautious during this time of the festival season,\" he added to official sources, with six more samples testing positive for JN.1, the number of infections of the new COVID-19 sub-variant reported in the country has risen to 69 added that most of these patients are in home isolation and there has been no increase in hospitalisation rates recorded a single-day rise of 412 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has risen to 4,170, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) emerged in August in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2 agency inputs.



