Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Teases Ishan Kishan For Being Clueless About His 'Lakshya' Role

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has begun and in yesterday's episode, Cricketers Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana graced the first show. After taking the hot seat, the cricketing combo began asking Amitabh Bachchan some lighthearted questions about his personal life. However, when the 'Agneepath' actor asked Ishan about his flicks, the Indian actor became bewildered because he was unaware of Big B's role in 'Lakshya' (2004).

Amitabh Bachchan pulls Ishan Kishan's leg

Amitabh Bachchan asked Ishan and Smriti a question about his film 'Lakshya'.



Question- In which of these films does Hrithik Roshan play an Indian army officer?'

Options- A) Lakshya, B) Jodhaa Akbar, C) Koi Mil Gaya, and D) Kaabil.



When Ishan and Smriti heard the question, they immediately supplied the correct response, which was option A: Lakshya. Later, Amitabh divulged the plot of Lakshya and indicated that Hrithik's character follows orders from his superior. Big B did not reveal the name of the actor who performed the character of the general.

Ishan Kishan became thrilled about it while speaking with Amitabh Bachchan and told him that Hrithik's part in the film was not serious. Big B was taken aback, Ishan disclosed that he had forgotten to mention his name and that if he was even part of the film. Big B revealed that in 'Lakshya', he played the character of Hrithik's senior. He further said that Ishan Kishan was unaware of his role in Farhan Akhtar's film.

Also Read:

Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

About Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana

Smriti is the Indian Women's Cricket Team's vice-captain and Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, is a part of the National Men's Cricket Squad. The team was awarded Rs 12.5 lakh in prize money. They left the game when they got to the Rs 25 lakh question since they didn't know the answer. They had also depleted all three lifelines by that point.