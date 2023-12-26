New Year 2024: 7 must-visit places in Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bulgaria, a captivating blend of rich history and stunning landscapes, beckons travelers for a memorable New Year's experience. From Sofia's vibrant city celebrations to the historic charm of Plovdiv, the ski slopes of Bansko, and the serene Rila Monastery, each destination promises a unique celebration amid cultural treasures

Sofia captivates with the grandeur of Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and the scenic Vitosha Mountain. The National Palace of Culture hosts vibrant New Year celebrations with fireworks

Plovdiv boasts an enchanting old town with Roman remnants and charming cobblestone streets. The Roman Theater, Ancient Stadium, and Nebet Tepe Hill offer historical exploration

Nestled in the Pirin Mountains, Bansko beckons winter sports enthusiasts. A renowned ski resort, it blends adrenaline on the slopes with a lively New Year's nightlife

UNESCO gem in the Rila Mountains, the Rila Monastery is a spiritual haven amid breathtaking natural beauty. Explore its historic significance, intricate architecture this new year

Veliko Tarnovo invites exploration of the Tsarevets Fortress and Patriarchal Cathedral. The Old Town provides a scenic backdrop for New Year festivities

Varna offers sun-kissed beaches and maritime charm. The Sea Garden, Varna Archaeological Museum, and seaside ambiance create a unique New Year's experience

Ruse, on the Danube, showcases 19th and 20th-century architecture. Historic landmarks charm visitors, and the town center's New Year's Eve celebration adds a lively touch