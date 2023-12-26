YMCA Of The Palm Beaches Breaks Ground On New Flagship Community Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YMCA of the Palm Beaches New Community Center Rendering - View from US 98 (Southern Boulevard)

YMCA of the Palm Beaches and Palm Beach County Officials at the Groundbreaking

Tim Leuliette, Dale Hedrick and Tim Coffield at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches groundbreaking

Palm Beach County Officials, Supporters, Donors and Guests at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches groundbreaking

Capital Project Includes Community Center, Skate Park, and New Aquatics Center in Partnership with Palm Beach County

- Tim Coffield, President & CEO, YMCA of the Palm BeachesWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- YMCA of the Palm Beaches , along with officials from Palm Beach County, broke ground on its new flagship branch at Lake Lytal Park . More than 75 YMCA supporters, board members, government officials, Palm Beach County staff, and the project's development team attended the ceremony that officially launched construction of the expansive, 55,000 square foot facility, scheduled to open in late 2024.The groundbreaking event commemorated the beginning of Phase 1 of the project, which will include a full-service Community Center as well as an Olympic-style skate park. Palm Beach County will be constructing their new, premier Aquatic Center adjacent to the YMCA's Community Center, with a plan for the YMCA of the Palm Beaches to participate with programmatic management of the facility.“This is a great example of how a public/private partnership can flourish and succeed,” said Tim Coffield, President & CEO, YMCA of the Palm Beaches.“We are deeply grateful to Palm Beach County for their enthusiastic support of this extensive project and are truly excited about the programs, services, and recreational amenities we'll soon be offering to the residents of Palm Beach County.”Construction of the facility will be managed by Hedrick Brothers Construction and designed by Harvard Jolly Architecture. The skate park was designed and will be built by Team Pain, a leader in the skate park industry world-wide.“I am truly proud to welcome this incredible facility to West Palm Beach , and specifically, to District 3,” said Commissioner Michael Barnett during the ceremony.“Our community will greatly benefit from the numerous services and programs the YMCA expertly offers.”Once completed, the new flagship branch will include:.State-of-the-art health & fitness facilities with expanded equipment.Expansive community gathering place for wellness-focused classes and fitness programs.Teen Center, STEM Lab with a Robotics Arena, recording studio, visual arts center, mentoring & job training, teaching kitchen, and childcare programs.An Olympic-style skate park and facility.A new Aquatics Center, being developed by Palm Beach County, will have a competition pool, a dive well, and other water-based recreational amenities“Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation is looking forward to our partnership with the Y in Lake Lytal Park providing necessary park infrastructure and making our community even happier and healthier for generations to come,” added Jennifer Cirillo, Executive Director, Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department.The YMCA's portion of the project is $35 million, with approximately 60% of construction funding already committed. A naming opportunity is still available for the Community Center.To learn more, email ... or call 561-508-4030.About YMCA of the Palm BeachesThe YMCA of the Palm Beaches has served the Palm Beach County community for more than 100 years, providing essential programs, activities, and services for thousands of children, seniors, and families annually. As the YMCA embarks on its next chapter, its partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation at Lake Lytle Park will vastly enhance its ability to offer these services and more to a much larger population within our community. The Y's mission is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment, regardless of the ability to pay.About Lake Lytal ParkLake Lytal Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 3645 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department recognized nationally for excellence in park and recreation management operates more than 110 parks and recreational facilities and provides organized recreational programs and services for people of all ages and abilities. Visit pbcparks for more information.

