Energy Infrastructure Fund Commits $100 Million For High Temp Solar Thermal Storage To Electric PPA Projects

Onsite Utility Services Capital launches dedicated fund for High Temp Solar Thermal Energy Storage to Electric PPA projects

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) Half the energy worldwide is wasted mostly in the form of waste heat. The critical part is how to efficiently capture and store and reuse this waste heat. Onsite is utilizing Synthetic Phase Change Material (SPCM) that can store thermal energy to 450 degrees F. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC under the Inflation Reduction Act plus another 10% for domestic content.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“A TESS or Thermal Energy Storage System can decrease a facility's energy consumption by 20-40% by efficiently capturing, storing, and redistributing wasted or rejected thermal energy. But we realize a company's use of their capital is usually spent on growing the company and revenues and not to reduce expenses. By removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company.”Fritz added,“Onsite's integrated energy approach works well with SPCM material because it is 15 times more energy dense than the water in your hot water tank. Capturing waste heat from a chiller can be combined with concentrating solar thermal panels generating thermal energy at over 350 degrees F. This can be stored in the TESS and then generate electricity through an Organic Rankine Engine. This allows for scalable applications to peak shave demand charges or reduce Capacity Peak Load Contribution charges. High Temp Solar Thermal Storage to Electric PPA can be on a much smaller footprint than a comparable solar photovoltaic electric system.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients across the USA and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

