'Will Find Attackers Even From Depth Of Seas': Rajnath Singh On Drone Attack On MV Chem Pluto

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, declared on Tuesday that India is committed to tracking down those responsible for recent attacks on Merchant Navy ships, vowing to take strict action against them, "even from the depths of the sea." This statement followed the confirmation by the Navy that the Merchant Vessel Chem Pluto was struck by a drone about 400 km off India's west coast.

The attack is attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have targeted the Red Sea shipping lane amid the Israel-Hamas war since October 7.

The ship, with its 21-member crew, including a Vietnamese national, arrived in Mumbai today. The Navy's explosive ordnance team conducted an inspection, revealing damage to the stern from a potential aerial attack. However, further forensic analysis is required to determine the specifics.

To prevent future attacks on commercial vessels in the region, India has deployed three warships-Mormugao, Kochi, and Kolkata-to maintain a deterrent presence.

