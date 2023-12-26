'Will Find Attackers Even From Depth Of Seas': Rajnath Singh On Drone Attack On MV Chem Pluto

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, declared on Tuesday that India is committed to tracking down those responsible for recent attacks on Merchant Navy ships, vowing to take strict action against them, "even from the depths of the sea." This statement followed the confirmation by the Navy that the Merchant Vessel Chem Pluto was struck by a drone about 400 km off India's west coast.
The attack is attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have targeted the Red Sea shipping lane amid the Israel-Hamas war since October 7.
'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)
The ship, with its 21-member crew, including a Vietnamese national, arrived in Mumbai today. The Navy's explosive ordnance team conducted an inspection, revealing damage to the stern from a potential aerial attack. However, further forensic analysis is required to determine the specifics.
To prevent future attacks on commercial vessels in the region, India has deployed three warships-Mormugao, Kochi, and Kolkata-to maintain a deterrent presence.
JN.1 variant tally hits 69 cases in India by December 25: Report
MENAFN26122023007385015968ID1107658828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.