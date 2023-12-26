Thailand To Bali-7 Cheapest Countries To Visit This New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you're looking for budget-friendly international travel options from India for New Year's, here are seven countries known for being relatively affordable.



Vietnam is known for its budget-friendly hostels, street food, and transportation, offering a mix of stunning landscapes, delicious cuisine, and a rich cultural heritage.

Bali offers budget-friendly options for accommodation, local food, and transportation, especially if you explore beyond the main tourist spots.

Home to the iconic Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia offers affordable accommodations, delicious street food, and a rich cultural experience for travellers on a budget.

Known for its beautiful beaches, rich history, and diverse culture, Sri Lanka offers a range of budget accommodations and affordable local transportation options.

A popular destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, and rich cultural experiences, Thailand offers various budget options for accommodation, food, and travel.



While Bhutan has a daily tariff for tourists, it covers most expenses, including stay, meals, and transportation. The country's gorgeous scenery and Buddhism are appealing.

Sharing a border with India, Nepal offers diverse landscapes, rich culture, and stunning views of the Himalayas. It's easily accessible and budget-friendly for Indian travellers.

