RBI, ICICI, HDFC Receive Bomb Threats, Demand Resignation Of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai Police on Tuesday (December 26) reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other prominent banks like HDFC and ICICI in the city received alarming bomb threats. The threat, delivered via email, specified that 11 explosive devices were strategically placed across Mumbai. Shockingly, the sender demanded the immediate resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A snapshot of the threatening email accessed by several news agencies contained alarming content stating, "We have planted 11 bombs in different locations in Mumbai. RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top banking officials and some renowned ministers of India."

According to Mumbai Police, a series of bomb threats targeted 11 specific locations across Mumbai, pinpointing three key sites: RBI's New Central Building in Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC. The threat ominously warned of detonations scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Authorities swiftly investigated all mentioned locations but found no evidence of any explosives. However, they confirmed the initiation of a thorough investigation and have registered a case in this regard.

This incident follows a similar threat in November 2023 when Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, received a threatening email targeting Terminal 2, compelling authorities to respond to the demands outlined in the communication.

