'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Reveals Digital Rights Of Jr NTR-Starrer Is With THIS OTT Platform

Telugu actor and film producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will star in the upcoming pan-Indian historical spy thriller 'Devil', which will be released on December 29, 2023. The film is directed by Abhishek Nama and has Samyuktha as the lead heroine. With the release date approaching, Kalyan Ram recently spoke with the media and during the interview, he revealed details about 'Devara-Part 1', which stars Jr NTR, and revealed that roughly 80 percent of the filming has been done and the digital rights of the film are with netflix.



About 'Devara: Part 1'

'Devara: Part 1', is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action-drama film directed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the names Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in the key roles, with Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.



The soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography and editing are being handled by R. Rathnavelu and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively. Sabu Cyril has been brought in as the production designer. The first installment of the film will be released internationally on April 5, 2024.