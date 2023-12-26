IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: Kagiso Rabada Reaches 500 International Wickets Milestone (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kagiso Rabada marked a significant milestone by reaching his 500th wicket in international cricket. Despite South Africa participating in fewer Tests than several other teams, Rabada has solidified his position as their primary performer, establishing himself as a bowler of a once-in-a-generation caliber.

Rabada delivered an exceptional performance, positioning South Africa in a dominant position on the first day of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. The Proteas' pace bowler proved unstoppable with the new ball, dismissing several of India's top batters. Rabada initiated his onslaught by sending Indian captain Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion, as Rohit pulled a short delivery straight to fine leg, resulting in an early departure. Despite India showing signs of recovery with the partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, Rabada struck again, exploiting the gap between Iyer's bat and pad to break the stumps.

Continuing his impressive display, Rabada further shattered Indian hopes by delivering a beautiful ball outside off-stump, claiming the wicket of the well-set batter Virat Kohli. Kohli attempted a push at the good-length ball, but a slight swing caused the ball to edge off Kohli's bat and land into the South African wicketkeeper's stumps. Ashwin became Rabada's fourth victim, nicking another good-length delivery to second slip.

With this four-wicket haul, Rabada sets his sights on the top spot in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings. However, Ashwin will have the opportunity to thwart his ascent. The off-spinner needs to secure a substantial number of wickets in the series to prevent Rabada from dethroning him as the top-ranked Test bowler.

