When Santa Claus Visited The Elderly In Bengaluru, Salem And Mysuru (WATCH)


12/26/2023 2:00:20 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru received a Christmas delight, courtesy of Manipal Hospitals who meticulously chose gifts and delivered the goodies to some senior citizens. Watch Santa and his Elves spread Christmas cheer.

Search