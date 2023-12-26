CYBER CERTAINTYTM FOR GLOBAL JUGGERNAUT OF HUMAN BETTERMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daniel Tobok, Appointed as Cyber Security Advisor for Iconic Business Visionary, Kweku Mandela and The House of Mandela

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER , announced today his appointment as Cyber Security and Intelligence Advisor for one of the world's leading business visionaries, Kweku Mandela of The House of Mandela. Mandela serves as Chief Visionary Officer for the New York City-based, and globally focused philanthropic organization Global Citizen. They've recently teamed up with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's company, pgLang, in an ambitious effort to establish a major music touring circuit across Africa. On December 6th, the kickoff event, "Move Afrika: Rwanda" took place with the hip-hop superstar as the headliner.

Mandela is also the co-owner of Out of Africa Entertainment and co-founder of non-profit Africa Rising. A founding member and Ambassador for GenEndIt, a collective of HIV/AIDS organizations committed to seeing the end of AIDS in our lifetime, Mandela also sits on the board of Global Citizen, Pioneer Works, and Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project.“I recognize the importance of digital and cyber certaintyTM as my work carries a wider and more complex digital interface” says Mandela.“Between music festivals with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, community outreach, collaborative conversations across digital platforms, and participants worldwide accessing initiatives I support - all digitally - the concern for disruption, disconnect, or digital divorce is real” states Mandela.

Mandela currently resides in South Africa where he is hands-on with the various initiatives, programs, and undertakings important to him and The House of Mandela.“We are honoured to be working with a human betterment visionary like Kweku Mandela” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“His understanding of the risk profile a global mission like his carries across the digital landscape is impressive, and says much about his business, enterprise, and community intelligence and concern for privacy, protection, and performance” says Tobok.“Much of what I do and stand for is improving this world and making it a better place. Preserving and protecting what matters to me, those I stand for, and the others supporting us digitally, must never be compromised” concludes Mandela.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom negotiators, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber-attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

. Ransom negotiations and payment services

. Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and

recovery

. On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 120+ people and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

