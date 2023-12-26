Dony Garment Vietnam Sets Sights On U.S. Uniform Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US

Dony Garment Company

Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions

Dony Garment, one of Vietnam's leading uniform manufacturers, announced today that it is focusing on expanding its uniform export services to the U.S. market.

- Henry Pham, CEO of Dony GarmentHO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "We are excited to announce our focus on expanding our uniform export services to the U.S. market," said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. "We believe the U.S. market has great potential for Vietnamese uniform manufacturers, and we are confident that we can provide our customers with the highest quality products and services."With its new focus, Dony Garment will offer a wide variety of uniform production and export services to meet the needs of U.S. customers, including:- Uniforms for a variety of industries, including office workers, sales representatives, chefs, restaurant and hotel staff, hospitals, schools, factory workers, and military personnel.- Uniforms in a variety of styles, including t-shirts, shirts, jackets, blouses, pants, shorts, skirts, aprons, and hats.- Design, logo printing, and embroidery services for customized uniforms.Dony Garment has over 10 years of experience in the uniform export manufacturing industry. In the past decade, the company has expanded its market to over 20 countries.Dony Garment has a team of experienced and skilled employees , as well as a modern infrastructure. The company offers a range of uniform manufacturing services, including:- Design and development- Production- Quality control- Delivery"We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services," said Pham. "We understand that uniforms are an important part of a company's brand image, and we want to ensure that our customers have uniforms that meet their needs."Dony Garment believes that its focus on the U.S. market will help the company continue to grow and expand. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services, helping them succeed in today's competitive market.Dony Garment has also successfully developed a lean production process to compete on cost with the markets of Bangladesh, Myanmar, and China. Make sure to offer the best price to customers.Viet Nam's Garment Triumphs on Global Stage, Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024"Made-in-Viet Nam textiles and garments are in more homes than ever before," declared Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas). This year, a record 104 countries and territories welcomed Vietnamese fashion , showcasing the industry's impressive reach.Despite a slight dip in revenue, $44 billion remains the ambitious target for 2024 exports. The US continues to be the star customer, snapping up $11 billion worth of apparel in just nine months. Japan, Korea, the EU, and Canada follow closely, demonstrating the diverse appeal of Vietnamese threads.While celebrating these successes, Giang acknowledges the rising bar set by import markets. "Challenges such as ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability, and transparency are becoming the new normal," he stresses.But Vietnam has a secret weapon: a treasure trove of free trade agreements. "We're the only nation boasting deals with giants like the US, Japan, China, and the EU," Giang proudly states. "It's the perfect springboard to propel our garments and textiles even further."His message to industry players is clear: "Embrace these FTAs, build strong value chains, and sculpt recognizable brands. The world is waiting for more Vietnamese fashion magic."Looking ahead to 2024, diversification remains key. New markets beckon, while sustainability takes center stage. "Greener practices, emissions reduction, and ethical labor are not just trends, they're the future," Giang emphasizes. By meeting these demands with transparency and innovation, Vietnam's garment industry is poised to weave a golden thread of success in the global fashion tapestry.Prominent names are also developing garment exports in Vietnam such as Thai Son S.P. Sewing Factory, Dong Nai Industrial Garment, Saigon Garments Textiles Industries, Viet Tien Garment Joint Stock, Thanh Cong Garment, An Phuoc Garment JSC.

Mr. Henry Pham

Dony Garment Company - DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

+84 938842123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube