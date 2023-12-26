Therap Services Introduces Enhanced User Interface For Letter Module, Streamlining Communication And Improving User Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic health record solutions for caregivers and agencies in the HCBS, LTSS and the broader human services setting, has introduced a new and enhanced user interface for its Letter Module. This upgrade is designed to streamline communication processes and significantly improve the user experience for healthcare providers. This update provides additional fields including Subject, Date, PDF checkbox and Questionnaire dropdown.

Therap's Letter Module is designed to significantly improve the efficiency of communication processes in healthcare facilities. It allows for the creation of customizable Letter Templates, which can be used to generate personalized letters for individuals under care. These letters can be conveniently generated as PDFs to facilitate easy sharing and printing.



With the new updates, users can now include a questionnaire section in their Letter Template with the newly added questionnaire dropdown field. This feature enables users to create a specific questionnaire and incorporate it into the template. This questionnaire section will be reflected when the user creates a new letter using the template. Additionally, several other fields have been introduced as checkboxes, allowing users to create more customized letters.

After creating a new letter, users also have the option to download the PDF version of the letter or download the web version with their company's letterhead. The buttons at the bottom of the new letter creation interface have been updated. Users can submit the letter for "Approval" instead of using the "Publish" button. "Draft" and "Approved" links have been added to the letter section of the Dashboard, making it easier for users to keep track of the number of draft letters and simplifying the search process. The count for draft and approved letters will remain visible on the dashboard for 30 days.

These updates to the Letter Module help to further streamline healthcare communication, ensuring efficient and consistent correspondence.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

