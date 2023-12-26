(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS EXTENDS SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR 1 BILLION VIKING FILM FUND IN INDONESIA

Viking Sunset Studios is pleased to announce the extension of the submission deadline for the 1 Billion Viking Film Fund until January 6th, 2024, providing an extended opportunity for filmmakers across the Indonesian archipelago. Originally designed to support Balinese filmmakers, the fund is now open to submissions from all regions of Indonesia.

The extended deadline allows filmmakers working on documentaries, short films, and feature films to seek assistance for their projects. Viking Sunset Studios will evaluate submissions based on content quality, realistic shooting plans, budget robustness, and the potential for success, particularly focusing on international audience engagement and distribution.

Winners of the film fund will receive partial funding for their projects and may have the privilege to utilize Viking Sunset Studios' cutting-edge equipment, including Bali's only ARRI Mini LF and DJI Ronin 4D cameras, our 4K drones, Sony cameras, and beautiful Leica M 0.8 lenses. The studio's high powered Mac Studio computers may also be available for postproduction work if needed. The studio's own picturesque beachfront land in Bali, complete with backlot, sound-proof green screen studio, and a suite of equipment at its headquarters in Sanur, Bali, are also available for use by selected winners.

A distinguished panel of film judges will review all submissions and select the top 20 candidates. These finalists will be invited to a pitching event in Jakarta by the end of January, which will also feature master classes in filmmaking open to all participants. The climax of the event will be the announcement of the film fund winners during an awards ceremony.

"As we attract professional international film makers to shoot great content in Bali, our mission is also to help aspiring local talent make good movies in Indonesia", said Bo H. Holmgreen, owner and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "Our main competitiveness comes from marrying the best of talent, equipment, and gorgeous nature at low shooting costs in our self-contained studio land. Bali is an inspiring place to shoot great movies, and we at Viking Sunset Studios facilitate both Indonesian and International film makers to access this unmatched beauty".

Viking Sunset Studios is committed to supporting filmmakers in showcasing Indonesian cinematic excellence globally. The studio makes its own feature films in Bali and has a track record of submitting documentaries to prestigious film festivals like Cannes and Venice, further amplifying the reach of Indonesian filmmaking.

This extended opportunity is a call to action for both aspiring and established filmmakers to contribute to the growth of the Indonesian film industry. Viking Sunset Studios invites all enthusiasts to submit their projects or join the industry at the Viking Film Fund awards event in Jakarta to celebrate and foster cinematic creativity in Indonesia in 2024.

