Fiber Lasers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The fiber lasers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.76 billion in 2023 to $4.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, telecommunications, military and defense, medical and healthcare. The fiber lasers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The growth in the fiber lasers market is due to the rise in disposable income. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fiber lasers market share. Major players in the fiber lasers market include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S.

Fiber lasers Market Segments

.By Type: Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser

.By Application: Marking, Micro Processing, High Power, Fine Processing

.By End Use: Material Processing, Healthcare: Other End Users

.By Geography: The global fiber lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A fiber laser is a type of device that integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike conventional lasers. Fiber lasers are part of laser marking systems as they achieve high dimensional accuracy in manufactured electronic products. Fiber lasers are used for welding, cutting, and other material processing.

The main types of fiber lasers are infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, and ultrafast fiber laser. Fiber lasers that transmit radiation with wavelengths greater than or equal to 2 Î1⁄4m are known as an infrared fiber lasers. Fiber lasers are used for marking, micro processing, high power, and fine processing by material processing, healthcare, and other end-users.

