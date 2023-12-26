Alphabravo Announces Quantum Solace, A Revolutionary Data Security Platform, In Collaboration With Industry Giants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantum Hardened Application

Quantum Solace: A Revolutionary Data Security Platform by RGS, Mainsail, Fornetix, and Quantinuum

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AlphaBravo is proud to announce its central role as the Lead Integration Partner in the development of Quantum Solace, a groundbreaking Quantum Protected Data Platform. This initiative is a collaborative effort with Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), Mainsail, Fornetix, and Quantinuum, marking a significant milestone in the field of cybersecurity.Quantum Solace is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, integrating the Metalvisor TypeZero hypervisor. This advanced security platform is specifically designed to safeguard edge workloads, extending protection beyond the confines of traditional enterprise data centers or cloud environments. Operating directly on hardware, Metalvisor TypeZero harmonizes the benefits of virtualization with the high performance of bare-metal servers.At AlphaBravo, our expertise in system integration has been crucial in weaving together the advanced features of Metalvisor with the overall architecture of Quantum Solace. These features provide a formidable defense against sophisticated cyber threats through secure hardware-enforced separation and multi-key full memory encryption, ensuring comprehensive protection of data in all states: at-rest, in-transit, and in-use, and exceeding the NIST 800-207 standards for Zero Trust.A cornerstone of Quantum Solace's encryption strategy is the integration of Quantinuum Origin, the world's premier cryptographic key generation platform based on verifiable quantum randomness. Our role in integrating Quantinuum Origin with Metalvisor has been instrumental in establishing an unparalleled level of data encryption and protection against both current and quantum-level threats.Further enhancing Quantum Solace's capabilities, we have integrated Fornetix VaultCore®, a sophisticated solution that streamlines the management of data encryption. VaultCore® offers centralized control over security and access policies, significantly reducing operational costs, minimizing human error, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.Quantum Solace employs quantum-hardened cryptography algorithms, making it resilient against attacks from both classical and quantum computers. This ensures robust encryption of data across all forms. Our expertise in system integration has been key in combining these cutting-edge technologies to set the foundation for securing data from cloud to edge.This collaboration between AlphaBravo, RGS, Mainsail, Fornetix, and Quantinuum redefines the standards of data security. Quantum Solace not only meets but surpasses the evolving demands of the digital landscape.For more information about Quantum Solace and its innovative features, please visit .About AlphaBravoAlphaBravo specializes in system integration, bringing together complex technologies into cohesive, efficient, and effective solutions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence positions us as a leader in integrating advanced technology solutions, driving the future of cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Chad Serino

AlphaBravo

+1 202-420-9736

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn