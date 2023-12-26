MHA Notifies To Enforce Provisions Of J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Act & J&K Reservation (Amendment) Act

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday notified to enforce the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

In a notification, the MHA said:“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (35 of 2023), the Central government hereby appoints the 26th day of December, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

It also said,“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (34 of 2023), the Central government hereby appoints the 26th day of December, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

The move comes days after the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 during the recently-concluded Winter Session.

