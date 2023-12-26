Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In ESO Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (ESO) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around September 28, 2023, that impacted the personal information and health information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, injury types, injury dates, treatment dates, treatment types, and Social Security numbers.
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against ESO related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from ESO, you may be entitled to compensation.
If you have received a notification from ESO that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
