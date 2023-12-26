(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EthiFinance awards a gold medal to Voltalia for its extra-financial performance

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies , is included in the Gaia stock market index for the sixth consecutive year. This index, developed by EthiFinance, distinguishes the best-performing companies listed on Euronext in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

EthiFinance's extra-financial rating subsidiary, Gaïa Research, evaluates companies based on nearly 140 criteria divided into four categories: environmental, social, governance and stakeholders. This assessment measures the transparency of information, the maturity of the policies implemented and the progress towards sustainable development.

Voltalia, which has shown continuous improvement in the Gaia Index since its first participation six years ago, has for the first time received a gold medal for its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance, with a score of 73 out of 100 for 2022, an improvement of six points compared to last year.

"After the Sustainalytics agency last October, it is EthiFinance's turn to reward our extra-financial performance with a new rating increase for Voltalia. Since we adopted the status of 'Mission-driven company', we have been making steady progress with each of our rating agencies. This highlights the commitment of all teams to our environmental, social and governance objectives", says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

About Voltalia ( )

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,700 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

