Community Foundation Boulder County Releases 2-Year Boulder County Wildfire Fund Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report outlines the nonprofit organization's collaborative, people-first, trauma-aware approach and highlights fund distribution two years after the Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County , Boulder County's trusted philanthropic partner for over 30 years, released a report entitled,“Boulder County Wildfire Fund: Two Years of Support .” The two-year report on the Boulder County Wildfire Fund presents an overview, timeline and financial summary of the fund's activity to date, as well as outlines the work of the community foundation, in collaboration with various partners, to support the Boulder County community's immediate, short- and long-term recovery efforts.

“This report frames two years of collaboration, trust and hard work,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.“The outpouring of support, both financial and intangible, is an ongoing testament to the love and compassion that exists in Colorado and beyond.”

According to a 2015 study done by the Journal of Wildland Fire, the national average for homebuilding recovery in the aftermath of wildfires is 25% of homes rebuilt within five years. Now, just two years after the Marshall Fire, more than 72% of households have applied for building permits, and over 26% of homes have been rebuilt.

"Credit for our community's success goes first and foremost to the residents and homeowners themselves, who have slogged through the daunting tasks of navigating insurance policies and making countless consequential decisions, all while processing the grief of what was lost,” said Hernandez.“We recognize there are still families struggling to make ends meet or take next steps, and we will continue to support their needs, as long as funding is available.”

The community's efforts were bolstered by the support of local and state government agencies and nonprofits, including those that are supported by and distributing support from the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Of the $43 million raised by the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, more than $41 million has been allocated to community needs, with over $30 million distributed.

About the Boulder County Wildfire Fund

On Dec. 30, 2021, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado state history, the Marshall Fire, damaged or destroyed over 1,000 homes in southeastern Boulder County. Within hours, Community Foundation Boulder County created the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to support the immediate, short- and long-term needs of the community. In partnership with a local, volunteer advisory committee, the community foundation has taken a people-first, trauma-aware approach to the allocation and distribution of donations made to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Now, two years after the Marshall Fire, more than $30 million of the $43 million raised has been distributed, with over 95% of the fund allocated.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision:

Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission:

Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live or work in Boulder County.

History:

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting more than $150 million.

