Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Dee-Rag Claw-A Maintenance Tool For Removing Pump Clogs

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Travis D. and Gary M. of Coral Springs, FL are the creators of the Dee-Rag Claw, a tool designed to unclog rags and other obstructions from submersible and master-station pumps. A threaded rod and a stainless-steel wire hook work in conjunction to maintain grip on rags inside the pump as the rod is applied and removed from the pump. The tool can be adapted for use with a crane or other automated clog removing system. Regardless of application method, the tool grabs the rags for simple and safe removal from the pump.The market for obstruction removal tools for pump systems is driven by the need for efficient pump operation, reduced downtime, and preventive maintenance to extend the lifespan of pumps. Industries and businesses that rely on pumps for various processes are looking for innovations on products that effectively remove obstructions from a pump. The Dee-Rag Claw can expand and enhance a manufacturer's product line for pump maintenance tools and devices.Travis and Gary were issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Dee-Rag Claw product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dee-Rag Claw can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

