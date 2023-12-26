Security Scare At Israel Embassy: Delhi Police Retrieve Abusive Letter, No Explosives Found So Far (2Nd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador to India has been retrieved by Delhi Police from the vicinity of the alleged 'explosion' site behind the Israel Embassy in Chankyapuri, police sources said on Tuesday.

This comes amid Israel and Hamas, ongoing armed conflict in Gaza.

As per sources, the letter is said to contain abusive language.

The police have also initiated a probe after an eyewitness posted near the Israel Embassy claimed to have heard a blast sound and noticed smoke outside the Embassy premises located in the diplomatic enclave of the national capital.

However, the police haven't found any traces of explosives so far from the site, as per sources privy to the probe.

“At around 5 p.m., while I was on duty, I heard a loud noise resembling a tire burst. Upon stepping outside, I saw smoke emanating from the top of a tree near the premises. The police have recorded my statement,” said the eyewitness, who works as a guard at a premises near the Embassy.

The Delhi Police were put on high alert following an alleged bomb threat call claiming that explosives have been planted near the Israel Embassy premises.

An unidentified caller contacted the Delhi Fire Service at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the presence of a potential explosive device near the Israel Embassy.

Responding swiftly, bomb squads and police teams with sniffer dogs were dispatched to the spot to conduct a thorough search of the premises. After meticulous examination, no evidence of any explosive device was found.

Officials on the scene confirmed that so far it seems to be a false alarm, and there was no imminent threat to the Israel Embassy or the surrounding areas.

"So far, we have not found anything," said Anil Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Israel Embassy said that an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy, adding that all the workers and diplomats are safe.

"This evening several minutes after 5 p.m., an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our workers and diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local security forces and they will investigate the matter," Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said in a video statement..

The bomb threat incident follows closely on the heels of a significant security alert in Mumbai, where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a menacing email detailing a scheme to set off 11 bombs across the financial capital.

The HDFC Bank and the ICICI Bank were mentioned as potential targets in the threatening communication.

