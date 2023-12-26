Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Achieves Highest National Recognition Of Excellence From American College Of Cardiology For Care Of Heart Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Only health system in Memphis region to earn this distinction for quality patient care

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le

Bonheur Healthcare announces two hospitals earned the highest distinction possible from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for treatment of heart patients. Methodist University Hospital and Methodist Le

Bonheur Germantown Hospital are now designated

HeartCARE Centers – the only Memphis-area hospitals to receive that distinction.

To earn this accolade, our hospitals had to meet stringent criteria, which included achieving three accreditations from the ACC in specialty areas. Through their respective journeys to become HeartCARE Center accredited, both Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital and Methodist University Hospital became the only hospitals in the Mid-South to earn an ACC accreditation for heart failure patients in an outpatient setting.

"Being designated as an ACC HeartCARE Center is an honor everyone in our community can be proud of," said Michael McDonald, MD, medical director of cardiovascular services at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. "This achievement recognizes premium comprehensive care for all heart patients who come to our facilities. Our staff members have spent months of focused determination delivering unmatched, consistent patient care to receive this elite accreditation."

The HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence is awarded to hospitals with a proven track record of comprehensive process improvement, achieving specific accreditations related to heart care, professional excellence and community engagement.

"Effectively meeting the needs of our patients requires excellence from multiple departments across our health system," said Oluwaseun Akinseye, MD, medical director of cardiovascular services at Methodist University Hospital. "From emergency room staff to clinicians assigned to hospitalized heart patients or staff focusing on recovering heart patients, this prestigious accreditation is only possible through system-wide teamwork."

ACC accreditations earned by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hospitals:



Methodist University Hospital



HeartCARE Center



Chest Pain Center



Electrophysiology Heart Failure with Outpatient Services



Methodist Germantown Hospital



HeartCARE Center



Chest Pain Center



Electrophysiology Heart Failure with Outpatient Services

Every adult Methodist Le Bonheur hospital is an ACC accredited chest pain center.

If you would like to learn more about the requirements of earning the ACC's HeartCARE Center distinction visit this website. You can also view accreditations earned by hospitals through an interactive map here .

