Infopro Learning Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards- 2023

Infopro Learning proudly announces its first-time victory at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards 2023.

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning , a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, proudly announces its first-time victory at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards 2023. The company secured a Gold Award in the highly competitive Best STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) Solution category.The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in AwardsTM are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.Infopro Learning's groundbreaking achievement is a testament to its dedication to providing transformative learning experiences that align with the evolving needs of organizations in today's dynamic and technology-driven landscape.Commenting on the win, Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President-Learning Solutions at Infopro Learning, expressed, "We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Award in the Best STREAM Solution category from the Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards. This recognition validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in learning technology in the fields of Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of the entire Infopro Learning team to deliver transformative solutions that impact organizational success. We are proud to be recognized as industry leaders and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in learning and talent development."Infopro Learning's award-winning solution, distinguished by its effectiveness, innovation, and impact on organizational performance, reflects the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of learning technology.As a first-time entrant in the Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards, Infopro Learning's Gold Award in the Best STREAM Solution category marks a significant milestone and underscores the company's position as a leader in the learning and talent development space."In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference."Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development , training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.About Brandon Hall GroupTMBrandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

