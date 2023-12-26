Kandy Boy Announces Nationwide Online Giveaway Of 100,000 THC Gummy Packs - Ships To All 50 States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kandy Boy Gifts 100,000 Packs Of THC Edibles To Anyone Willing To Claim Them No Credit Card Required. Must Be 21+
Kandy Boy is Giving Away Free Edibles with Free Shipping until the end of the month to celebrate their christmas cheer
andy Boy announces a holiday giveaway of 100,000 free THC gummy packs, including free shipping, available nationwide on a first-come basis. It's a way to spread Christmas cheer! Giving 100,000 packs away. We know once people try this sample they will get more. 99% of people who get the sample come back. And we're happy with those numbers.”
- Kandy BoyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kandy Boy , an online retailer specializing in Delta 9 THC-infused edibles, has announced a unique promotional event for this festive season. The company is set to distribute 100,000 packs of its Vegan THC gummies at no cost, Kandy Boy is giving away a 60mg pack of 4 assorted Vegan gummies. The company doesn't even require a debit card, and offers free shipping.
The giveaway is designed to introduce consumers to Kandy Boy's range of Delta 9 THC gummies . Crafted for both new and experienced users of THC products, these gummies are noted for their balance of flavor and effectiveness containing rare cannabinoids used to promote sleep like CBN . Kandy Boy emphasizes the quality and lab science in its products and all of their products are 3rd party lab tested by a DEA registered lab.
This promotional event is available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to the first 100,000 applicants or until January 1, 2024. Kandy Boy aims to reach a wide audience through this initiative, providing an opportunity for consumers to sample their product. The company views this event as a means to build customer relationships and enhance brand recognition during the holiday season.
Interested individuals are invited to visit Kandy Boy's website to request their complimentary Free THC gummy sample . The offer is valid across all 50 states, subject to the availability of 100,000 packs.
Kandy Boy's giveaway aligns with the spirit of the holiday season, aiming to provide a unique experience for its customers and to extend its market presence in the THC edibles market.
