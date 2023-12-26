ISL 2023-24: FC Goa Midfielder Victor Rodriguez Ruled Out For Rest Of The Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 26 (IANS) FC Goa midfielder Victor Rodriguez has been ruled out of the remainder of the India Super League (ISL) season with an injury to his right leg, the ISL club said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard sustained an injury to his right leg during FC Goa's last match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and was carried off just before halftime.

"The player underwent a comprehensive series of scans immediately following the incident, and the preliminary findings indicate that a period away from competitive play will be necessary for his full recovery. Unfortunately, this injury will hence rule him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season," FC Goa statement read.

"The club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to formulate the most optimal course of action to ensure the player's swift and effective rehabilitation," it added.

Rodriguez joined FC Goa earlier in the summer transfer window and quickly became an integral part of the side. He showcased terrific form in the league, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the nine appearances he made.

The midfielder also found the back of the net as they thumped the Kolkata side 4-1 and maintained their position at the top of the table. However, the news of his injury deals a setback to the FC Goa side, who are currently enjoying a successful run under their new head coach, Manolo Marquez.

The Gaurs will now face the challenge of compensating for his absence in the attacking third and his significant work rate. Their next fixture will see them travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC in December before heading towards the break.

--IANS

bc/