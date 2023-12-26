Global Fertility Treatments Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the fertility treatments market size is predicted to reach the fertility treatments market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $16.54 billion in 2023 to $17.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing infertility rates, advancements in reproductive medicine, healthcare coverage, awareness and stigma reduction fertility treatments market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the fertility treatments market is due to decline in fertility rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest fertility treatments market share. Major players in the fertility treatments market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group Limited, Genea Limited, Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., Medicover AB.

Fertility Treatments Market Segments

.By Product: Reagents, Equipment

.By Patient Type: Female, Male

.By End-User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

.By Geography: The global fertility treatments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fertility treatment is a medical treatment provided to a man or a woman to increase their chances of bearing an offspring. It is used to treat infertile patients. Hormone and ovulation-supporting medicines are frequently used in fertility treatments, sometimes in conjunction with minor surgical procedures.

The main product types of fertility are reagents, and equipment. A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred. The treatments are performed on female and male in fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fertility Treatments Market Characteristics

3. Fertility Treatments Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fertility Treatments Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fertility Treatments Market Size And Growth

......

27. Fertility Treatments Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fertility Treatments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

