Fighter Aircrafts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fighter Aircrafts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fighter aircrafts market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $122.12 billion in 2023 to $132.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to national defense, geopolitical tensions, technology advancements, export opportunities. The fighter aircrafts market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $170.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the fighter aircrafts market is due to an increase in defense expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fighter aircrafts market share. Major players in the fighter aircrafts market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, Saab AB.

Fighter Aircrafts Market Segments

.By Type: Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, Vertical Take-Off and Landing

.By System: Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Weapon System

.By Application: Homeland Security, Defense, Others

.By Geography: The global fighter aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A fighter aircraft is a fixed-wing aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft. The components of the subsystems of fighter aircraft include the fuselage, the wings, the horizontal tail, the vertical tail, and the propulsion system.

The main types of fighter aircraft are conventional take-off and landing, short take-off and landing, and vertical take-off and landing. Aircraft that can hover, take off, and land vertically are classified as vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The various systems involved are the airframe, engine, avionics, landing gear system, a weapon system that is used in homeland security and defense, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fighter Aircrafts Market Characteristics

3. Fighter Aircrafts Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fighter Aircrafts Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fighter Aircrafts Market Size And Growth

......

27. Fighter Aircrafts Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fighter Aircrafts Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

