CISF Seizes Medicines Valued Rs 80 Lakh Bound For Kabul From IGI Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Delhi airport have seized a huge quantity of medicines valued around Rs 80 lakh from two passengers, flying to Kabul via Dubai, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of two International passengers at Check-in area, Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday.

The passengers, later identified as Md Raihan Fazal and Azeem Khan, bound for Kabul via Dubai by an Air India flight, were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their four big size trolley bags.

"On screening of their four trolley bags through the X-BIS machine, the CISF personnel noticed suspicious images," said the official, adding that during the checking, a huge quantity of medicines of approximate value Rs 80 lakh was detected.

"On enquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines.

"The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials. Later, the said passengers, along with detected medicines, were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter,” the official said.

