Premier League: Wood's Hat-Trick Gives Nuno His First Win As Nottingham Forest Coach

London, Dec 26 (IANS) Chris Wood netted a hat-trick as Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Newcastle United here at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Forest came from behind to produce an excellent turnaround, as Nuno Espírito Santo picked up his first win as head coach. Their victory takes them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle were fortunate not to fall behind early on when Morgan Gibbs-White won the ball back inside their penalty box before shooting just wide. But the Forest went on to dominate and in the 20th minute Alexander Isak received a pass from Lewis Miley, turned past Ola Aina and won his side a penalty, before stepping up and coolly converting the spot-kick.

Forest were still a threat though and should have levelled when Anthony Elanga opted to shoot rather than squaring to Wood and giving his team-mate a tap-in. Elanga then received a pass from Gibbs-White late in the first half, he played the ball across the box and Wood was on hand to score.

The end-to-end action would continue in the second half, and within 30 seconds of the restart Gibbs-White headed a glorious chance wide. Forest then took the lead as Wood scored a sensational goal in front of the Gallowgate End. Newcastle lost possession in the final third and Elanga played in Wood down the left channel.

Wood still had a lot of work to do but he did superbly to sit Dan Burn down before clipping the ball over Martin Dubravka into the right corner of the net. He then claimed the match ball after receiving a long-range pass from Murillo and keeping himself onside before rounding Dubravka.

Newcastle were still a threat and Matt Turner produced a fine save to deny Isak from close range. But Newcastle couldn't add a second goal, and their latest defeat leaves them in seventh, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

