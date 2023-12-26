Pain Management Drugs Market Size To Surpass USD 115.50 Bn By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global pain management drugs market size reached USD 81.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 115.50 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4% between 2023 and 2032. Ottawa, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pain management drugs market size was valued at USD 78.41 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 101.79 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research.

The U.S. pain management drugs market size is anticipated to hit around USD 41.72 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 29.99 billion in 2022, and growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032. The pain management drugs market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic disease, rising research and development, growing product approvals, and rising investment. Pain management drugs play a crucial role in alleviating and controlling pain, a complex sensory and emotional experience that can result from various medical conditions, injuries, or surgical procedures. These drugs are designed to modulate the perception of pain, providing relief and improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from acute or chronic pain. The field continues to evolve with ongoing research and a focus on providing effective, personalized, and holistic approaches to pain relief. The growing partnership in the industry drives the market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, a strategic alliance was established between Compass Group Equity Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity company, and Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain ("Mays & Schnapp"), an interventional pain treatment practice with locations in Memphis that treats patients from Tennessee and Mississippi.

As to the January 2022 JAMA Network article, 5.6% of men and 17.1% of women in the US reported experiencing migraine symptoms.

According to National Institutes of Health research, individuals in the United States experience new instances of chronic pain at a higher rate than they do of several other prevalent diseases, such as diabetes, depression, and hypertension. Almost two-thirds of those with chronic pain still experience it a year later. These results, which are published in JAMA Network Open, are the result of a fresh examination of National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data by researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) at the NIH, and Seattle Children's Research Institute. With 52.4 new instances of chronic pain for every 1,000 people annually, the incidence was high. In comparison, other prevalent chronic illnesses including diabetes (7.1 cases/1,000 year), depression (15.9 cases/1,000 annually), and hypertension (45.3 cases/1,000 annually) are contrasted with this.

Key Insights:

The NSAIDs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The arthritic pain segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America pain management drugs market size was valued at USD 35.28 billion in 2022 and it is expected to reach a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe pain management drugs market size was valued at USD 13.48 billion in 2022 and it is expected to reach a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific pain management drugs market was accounted at USD 23.36 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Global Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue, By Region (USD Million)

By Regions 2022 2023 2024 2025 North America 35,284.5 36,357.1 37,497.9 38,710.9 Europe 13,486.5 13,918.0 14,377.0 14,865.3 Asia Pacific 23,366.2 24,366.6 25,433.0 26,570.2 Latin America 4,469.4 4,638.0 4,817.5 5,008.9 MEA 1,803.4 1,874.7 1,950.6 2,031.5

The growing proportion of seniors who are more likely to suffer from chronic illnesses that result in excruciating pain is one of the factors driving the expansion of the pain management drugs market in North America. For instance, an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases will be identified, and 609,360 cancer deaths will occur in the United States in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Furthermore, the region's market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increased efforts by the governments of the United States and Canada to reduce the number of instances of cancer, neurological illnesses, orthopedic problems and others.

Pain Management Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2022 USD 78.41 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 81.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 115.50 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Indication, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Highlights of Pain Management Drugs Market:

Global Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue, By Drug Class (USD Million)

By Drug Class 2022 2023 2024 2025 NSAIDs 22,013.2 22,905.2 23,855.7 24,868.9 Opiods 27,275.7 28,067.5 28,909.3 29,804.0 Anesthetics 4,073.2 4,232.7 4,402.6 4,583.7 Antidepressants 8,561.5 9,053.9 9,579.5 10,140.9 Anticonvulsants 10,183.5 10,461.5 10,757.0 11,070.8 Others 6,302.9 6,433.5 6,571.9 6,718.4

The NSAIDs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The development of novel formulations with enhanced safety profiles, generic competition, and regulatory concerns are some of the factors influencing the NSAIDs industry. The general trends in pain management, such as the move toward multimodal strategies that incorporate both pharmaceutical and non-pharmacological therapies, may also influence the market. NSAIDs are used to manage various types of pain, including acute pain (such as postoperative pain), chronic inflammatory conditions (such as rheumatoid arthritis), and mild to moderate pain associated with conditions like osteoarthritis.

Additionally, the growing advancement in technology is also propelling the market growth. For instance, in May 2023, NSAIDS are typically used as the first line of treatment for rheumatologic diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis to relieve pain. Researchers at UConn Pharmacy have found a technique to reduce the treatment's adverse effects and get it into the market. NSAIDS, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, are often used to treat inflammation, lower fever, and alleviate pain. With over 30 billion doses consumed annually, these are some of the most widely used drugs in the world for treating general pain.

Global Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue, By Indication (USD Million)

By Indication 2022 2023 2024 2025 Arthiritic pain 5,708.5 5,986.6 6,283.2 6,599.8 Neuropathic pain 8,962.3 9,252.9 9,562.1 9,891.1 Chronic back pain 4,298.2 4,520.4 4,757.5 5,010.6 Post-operative pain 31,591.5 32,535.3 33,539.0 34,606.0 Musculoskeletal Pain 17,928.8 18,718.5 19,560.5 20,458.6 Cancer pain 6,275.0 6,454.1 6,644.4 6,846.7 Others 3,639.7 3,680.1 3,722.5 3,766.8

The arthritic pain segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of arthritis. According to the data given by the CDC, between 2019 and 2021, about 53.2 million US adults, or 1 in 5 individuals, received a diagnosis of arthritis from a doctor.



More prevalent in women (20.9%) than in males (16.3%).

Greater prevalence among veterans (24.2%) compared to non-veterans (18.5%). Less likely among people with a college degree or above (15.3%) compared to those with only a high school education (20.2%), some college (20.3%), or less than high school (20.3%).



Therefore, these stats are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue, By Distribution Channel (USD Million)

By Distribution Channel 2022 2023 2024 2025 Hospital pharmacies 23,725.3 24,470.9 25,263.3 26,105.7 Retail pharmacies 27,882.2 28,776.2 29,727.3 30,739.2 Online pharmacies 26,802.5 27,907.3 29,085.3 30,341.8

The online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online pharmacies provide a convenient way for individuals to access pain management drugs without the need to visit a physical pharmacy. This is particularly beneficial for patients with chronic pain conditions who may have mobility issues or difficulty accessing traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies. Additionally, online pharmacies typically offer a broad range of pharmaceutical products, including various pain management drugs. This allows consumers to compare brands, formulations, and prices before making a purchase.

Market Dynamics:

Driver

Growing chronic disease

The need for pain management and therapies is rising due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer and arthritis that cause excruciating pain. Cancer-related discomfort can be caused by a tumor pushing on bones, organs, or nerves. When a tumor enters the spine, for instance, the compression of the spinal cord puts pressure on the spinal cord's nerves, causing discomfort. It has been discovered that spinal anesthetic works well for treating severe back pain. The necessity for pain management treatments along with the rising number of chronic illnesses including cancer and arthritis will drive the industry's growth throughout the projection period.

Restraint

Side effects and presence of alternative therapies

Certain NSAIDs and opioids, which are used to treat pain, have been associated with adverse effects and safety issues. For instance, NSAIDs may result in gastrointestinal bleeding, whereas opioids can cause addiction and respiratory depression. Adoption of some pharmaceuticals may decline as a result of safety concerns, while demand for safer substitutes may rise. The market for pharmaceutical painkillers may also be impacted by the rising popularity of non-pharmacological pain treatment techniques including physical therapy, acupuncture, and cognitive-behavioral therapy. Alternatives to medication-based therapies may be investigated by patients and medical professionals more often. Thus, acting as a major restraint to the market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Growing drug approvals

The growing drug approval is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the pain management drugs market development over the projected period. For instance, in March 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA in the United States has authorized ZAVZPRETTM (zavegepant), the first and only nasal spray that blocks the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor, for the immediate treatment of adult migraines with or without aura. Two hours after the treatment, ZAVZPRET was significantly better than a placebo on the co-primary objectives of pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom in its pivotal Phase 3 trial. Additionally, the key research showed that a placebo might alleviate pain as early as 15 minutes into a predetermined secondary goal.

Browse More Insights:



Pain Management Therapeutics Market: The global pain management therapeutics market size was valued at USD 73 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit over USD 108.57 billion by 2032, expanding growth at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2032.

Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market: The global non-opioid pain treatment market size was estimated at USD 42.3 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 79.7 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2023 to 2032.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market: The global pruritus therapeutics market size was reached at USD 10.33 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 15.84 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Inhalation Anesthesia Market: The global inhalation anesthesia market size accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 3.21 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032.



Recent Developments:



In May 2023, Zoetis Inc. said that LibrelaTM (bedinvetmab injectable) has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the management of pain in dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA). The first and only monthly anti-NGF monoclonal antibody medication for canine OA pain is called Librela, and it is both safe and effective in managing dogs' OA pain symptoms over the long term, which can enhance their mobility and general quality of life.

In February 2023, an announcement was made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi regarding the approval of Kevzara® (sarilumab) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of inflammatory rheumatic disease (PMR) in adult patients who have not responded well to corticosteroids or who are unable to tolerate corticosteroid taper. In July 2022, the selective NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-548 will enter Phase 3 clinical trials in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which announced in response to the favorable Phase 2 results earlier this year and after reaching an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the program's design. Additionally, by year's end, Vertex hopes to launch a Phase 2 dose-ranging trial of VX-548 in neuropathic pain. Furthermore, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain, the FDA has given VX-548 Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Within the Phase 3 program, two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will assess the safety and effectiveness of VX-548 in treating moderate to severe acute pain that follows abdominoplasty or bunionectomy procedures. Hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen treatment arms will also be included in both investigations. Three more forms of moderate to severe acute pain will be tested in single-arm research to determine the safety and efficacy of VX-548 for a maximum of fourteen days.



Market Key Players:



Teva Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Abbott

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo International

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Depomed

Merck Novartis

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class



NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants Others

By Indication



Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Post-Operative Pain

Cancer Pain Others

By Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



