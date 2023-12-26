Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital diabetes management market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $13.27 billion in 2023 to $16.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising diabetes prevalence, technological advancements, personalized healthcare, regulatory support, telehealth and remote monitoring. The digital diabetes management market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%.

The growth in the digital diabetes management market is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital diabetes management market share. Major players in the digital diabetes management market include Bayer AG, Medtronic PLC, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Segments

1. By Product & Service: Devices, Application, Data Management Software & Platforms, Services

2. By Device Type: Handheld Devices, Wearable Devices

3. By End User: Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics, Other End Users

4. By Geography: The global digital diabetes management market is segmented into North

5. America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital diabetes management refers to using electronic medical solutions to monitor, analyze, and manage diabetics remotely. People with diabetes or those who are at risk of developing it can improve their health outcomes by successfully managing their condition on their own with the help of digital diabetes management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Diabetes Management Market Characteristics

3. Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Diabetes Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Diabetes Management Market Size And Growth

......

27. Digital Diabetes Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Diabetes Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

