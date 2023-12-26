Ring In The New Year With Specials From Salt Lake City's Premier Med Spa, Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of SpruceSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome in the new year with specials from Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar! Located in Salt Lake City, UT, Spruce is an upscale med spa offering two deals for the new year. From January 1-8th, clients can book discounted treatments online and have all year to use them."It's very common for New Year's resolutions to be intentioned around health, fitness and aesthetics so we want to help by offering clients two promotions to kick off 2024," said Spruce CEO & Co-Founder, Lauren Lightfield. "We want to partner with our clients to achieve their goals and contour their bodies safely and effectively."The first offer is 10% off the Semaglutide package for all new customers. Semaglutide is a new and innovative prescription medication that helps with weight loss. This treatment works by mimicking a natural hormone released after eating certain foods to signal to the body it is full. Semaglutide treatments are considered a long-term solution for weight loss, and studies on this type of weight loss program show users losing an average of 5% of their body fat after just 12 weeks.Spruce is also offering a second New Year's special for 15% off the SlimSculpt treatment - a $375 value. This procedure is effective for body contouring and removing excess fat where diet and exercise aren't working. It is a minimally invasive liposuction procedure with little downtime and is perfect for those looking to get rid of stubborn fat without the safety risk that can come along with using general anesthesia."We are so excited to offer these deals to our customers," said Lightfield. "Both of these packages are highly sought after and provide results quickly. Toning your body can be a challenge and these services make it easy, comfortable, and are long-lasting. What better way to start the New Year than to have more confidence and be more comfortable in your body."To receive these New Year's deals, clients are encouraged to visit Spruce in Salt Lake City, UT or book their service online through the Spruce website .

Lauren Lightfield

Spruce

+1 801-607-5415

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram