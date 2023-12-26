From Engaged To 'Nearlywed': Weddings & Events Industry Leader Coins New Terminology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Romance: The newest wedding term, 'Nearlywed,' marks a new trend in pre-wedding celebrations.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wedgewood Weddings , known for its wedding venues across the USA since 1986, has announced the introduction of a new term in the wedding lexicon: 'Nearlywed .' This innovative concept is set to add an extra layer of joy and anticipation to the journey of love, marking the transition from engaged couples to blissful newlyweds.

The idea of 'Nearlywed' celebrates that special phase in a couple's journey – the exhilarating moments just before walking down the aisle, where they are more than engaged, yet just shy of being newlyweds. This term encapsulates the excitement, love, and anticipation that builds as couples prepare to make their lifetime vows.

"In the ever-evolving world of wedding celebrations, it's important to recognize and celebrate every step of the love journey," said Angela Sirios, Director of People & Culture at Wedgewood Weddings. "From the moment of engagement, couples embark on a beautiful path together, and 'Nearlywed' is our way of highlighting the unique, fleeting moments just before they say 'I do.'"

The introduction of 'Nearlywed' aims to replace outdated terms and breathe new life into wedding traditions. It's a fun, easy-to-understand concept that adds an extra milestone for couples to celebrate. This initiative reflects Wedgewood Weddings' commitment to making wedding experiences fun, memorable, and aligned with contemporary values.

In addition to the excitement surrounding 'Nearlywed,' it's important to address the shift away from archaic and often misunderstood wedding terminology. The world of weddings is rich with traditions, some of which date back centuries. Terms like 'recessional,' 'affiance,' and even the gender-specific 'fiancé' and 'fiancée' have long been staples in wedding vocabulary. However, as society evolves, so does the language we use to celebrate love and union.

Many of these traditional terms no longer resonate with the modern couple's experience. For instance, 'affiance,' a term used to denote betrothal, is rarely understood or used in contemporary society. Similarly, the distinction between 'fiancé' and 'fiancée' often leads to confusion, with the former indicating a man who is engaged and the latter a woman, a differentiation that feels outdated in today's world where relationships transcend traditional gender roles.

The introduction of 'Nearlywed' by Wedgewood Weddings is a reflection of the industry's readiness to adopt terms that are inclusive, easy to understand, and reflective of current societal values. The wedding world is ripe for change, seeking terms that are not only relevant but also add vibrancy and freshness to the language of love.

The Wedgewood Weddings team, known for its innovation and expertise in the wedding industry, sees 'Nearlywed' as more than just a term; it's a movement towards making weddings more inclusive and representative of modern-day relationships. By coining 'Nearlywed,' they are opening doors to new traditions and more exciting, personalized celebrations.

The team invites everyone – from couples to wedding planners and industry professionals – to embrace this term and weave it into the fabric of wedding celebrations. 'Nearlywed' is not just a word; it's a celebration of love at its peak, a moment of pure anticipation and excitement before embarking on the lifelong journey of marriage.

