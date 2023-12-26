Local Firm Offers Variety Of CPR Classes For All Students And Skill Levels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John StantonNORTH CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the demand for CPR certification continues to rise, Richmond Training Concepts is proud to offer a variety of CPR classes to meet the needs of individuals and organizations. With options such as American Heart Association (AHA) Basic Life Support (BLS) and American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI) CPR AED for Community and Workplace, individuals and organziations can choose the class that best fits their needs and schedule.CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a life-saving technique that can be used in emergency situations to help someone who is not breathing or whose heart has stopped. It is a crucial skill for anyone to have, especially those who work in high-risk environments or have loved ones with health conditions. That's why Richmond Training Concepts is dedicated to providing top-quality CPR training to the community.The AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) is a more advanced version of CPR that's geared toward medical professionals and first responders. BLS includes CPR training and certification, plus additional life-saving techniques for cardiac arrest, respiratory distress, and obstructed airways.The ASHI CPR AED for Community and Workplace class or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, is a procedure that involves chest compressions and artificial ventilation is ideal for individuals who want to learn CPR for personal knowledge or for non-medical professionals, such as teachers or coaches."We are excited to offer a variety of CPR classes to the Richmond community," said John Stanton, co-owner of Richmond Training Concepts. "Our goal is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to confidently respond in emergency situations. Whether you are a healthcare professional, a concerned citizen, or an employer looking to train your staff, we have a CPR class that will meet your needs."With flexible scheduling and experienced instructors, Richmond Training Concepts makes it easy and convenient for individuals and organizations to get CPR certified. To learn more about the different CPR classes offered or to register for a class, visit their website at .Richmond Training Concepts of Richmond, VA is the premier CPR and First Aid instruction company serving all of Virginia and surrounding areas for the past 13 years. Thye take pride in being the kind of training center that's different from most. Their instructors come from a variety of backgrounds including law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel and all have hands-on field experience; which means you will learn about real-life scenarios and best practices – not just textbook examples – all in a laid back, non-intimidating atmosphere where everyone can feel comfortable.To get your company trained, contact them for a group class at you location - they can accomodate any class sizes. Group classes available in English and Spanish

