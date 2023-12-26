Bankruptcy Court Orders Auction Of New Construction Estate Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Farmhouse-Style Estate

High Ceilings and Large Windows

Ultra Luxury 4,600SF Barn

Located on Prestigious Munn Lane in Cherry Hill, NJ

- Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co HILL, NJ, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . is pleased to announce an exclusive auction event showcasing a remarkable new construction dream estate home situated on a serene 9.24-acre property. This meticulously crafted designer showplace, located at 110 Munn Lane in Cherry Hill , New Jersey, boasts modern features and the highest attention to detail. At the directive of the Bankruptcy Trustee, the property is scheduled for auction on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM.This farmhouse-style estate spans an impressive 4,933 square feet and offers five bedrooms, four and half baths, and a spacious in-law suite with a separate entrance. The gourmet kitchen and living areas feature soaring ceilings and expansive windows, complemented by three fireplaces for added comfort. Outdoors, an exceptional entertainment area awaits with a pool, spa, and an expansive stone patio. The crown jewel of this property is an ultra-luxury 4,600 square-foot barn, complete with eight stalls, a lounge, and a full bathroom, catering to equestrian enthusiasts and car collectors. With an attached four car garage and a winding driveway, this property is a true masterwork.“This property would appeal to a car collector or a horse enthusiast,” said Bob Dann, Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company.“It is set up to entertain both inside and out.Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company invites prospective buyers to attend property previews on Saturday, January 6th, and Sunday, January 14th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm to explore the site and envision the endless possibilities it offers. To access the Property Information Package and online bidding instructions, please visit . Bidders can participate in the auction through their computers or by using the Max Spann phone app.Coming up in 2024 : a series of auctions that promise exceptional opportunities for real estate enthusiasts and investors. We invite you to explore a prime retail property auction on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, NJ on March 6, 2024, by order of the Superior Court of NJ. In addition, we have another significant auction slated for February 29, 2024, featuring 31 Superstorm Sandy residences and lots in Long Island and Staten Island, New York, by order of the New York State Office of Resilient Homes and Communities. These auctions are your chance to secure extraordinary properties. Save the dates and be part of these exciting opportunities!Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is a premier full-service real estate and auction company specializing in the sale of unique properties, including commercial, residential, industrial, and luxury estates. With a legacy of excellence dating back over 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co provides innovative marketing solutions and expert guidance to clients throughout the auction process.Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/MaxSpann.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

908-735-9191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram