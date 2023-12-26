(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leaders Globe Magazine got Featured in Top 12 Leadership Magazines and Publications

HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Leaders Globe is delighted to announce that The Leaders Globe Magazine got featured in top 20 leadership magazines and publications by Feedspot.The Leaders Globe is a business solutions magazine that focuses on one of the foremost global leaders who are known for their peerless business services and solutions that strengthen market share.In the year 2023, The Leaders Globe Magazine Announced more than 25 magazines such as titled "Business Leaders Entrepreneurs, Women Entrepreneurs, Innovative Companies, Law Firms, Law Leaders, Renowned Brands, Most Successful Company in Healthcare, Cloud, Security, Logistic Supply Chain, Real Estate etc.."Feedspot discovers, categorises and ranks blogs, podcasts and influencers in several niche categories. They have curated over 250,000 popular blogs and categorised them in more than 5,000 niche categories and industries. With millions of blogs on the web, finding influential, authority and trustworthy bloggers in a niche industry is a hard problem to address. Their experience leads them to believe that a thoughtful combination of both algorithmic and human editing offers the best means of curation.There are several ways they discover new feeds: >> Publishers submit their blogs, podcasts or youtube channels on Feedspot using the 'Submit' form at the top of this page.>> Feedspot has a research team who does extensive research on google and social media platforms to discover new influencers.>> Feedspot has in-house media monitoring tools for discovering bloggers in several niche categories.Their expert editorial team reviews each blog before adding them to relevant category list.Ranking is based on:>> Relevancy>> Industry blogs (those not favoring a specific brand) are given higher rank than blogs by individual brands (who often tend to promote their own products).>> Blog post frequency(freshness)>> Social media follower counts and engagements>> Domain authority>> Age of a blog>> Alexa Web Traffic Rank and many other parameters.Feedpost routinely remove inactive blogs and those which are no longer relevant to a given list. List is updated as we receive new blog submissions and re-ranked every few weeks. They also take direct feedback from users to make changes to the lists.About Feedspot:Feedspot is a Content Reader. It helps to keep up with multiple websites in one place so that there is no need to visit each website to see what's new.“Feedspot makes keeping up with your favorite websites as easy as checking your email.”For more information email at ...About The Leaders Globe Media:The Leaders Globe Media is the largest online and print Business Magazine community platform to acquaint with the global Leaders from diverse industries who make the world a better place. Its aim is to divulge the secrets of the global solution and service leader providers' success and help to find the better solution for your business.For more information, please visit Or email at ...

