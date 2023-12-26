Four Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Vadodara Factory

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Dec 26 (IANS) Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas.
The local police were quick to respond to the situation.
The incident unfolded at a factory in the Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness.
The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.
--IANS
janvi/arm
MENAFN26122023000231011071ID1107658617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.