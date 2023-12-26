Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement



Luxembourg, 26th December 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 18 th DECEMBER 2023 TO 22 nd DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803