Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement

Luxembourg, 26th December 2023
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18 th DECEMBER 2023 TO 22 nd DECEMBER 2023
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
| Trading date
| Number of shares purchased
| Purchase price per share
| Total amount of purchases
| Purpose
| Market
| 18/12/2023
| 6 838
| 12,40 €
| 84 816.50 €
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 20/12/2023
| 302
| 12,56 €
| 3 794.99 €
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 21/12/2023
| 98
| 12,50 €
| 1 225.00 €
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 22/12/2023
| 500
| 12,50 €
| 6 250.00 €
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme's full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings' website
