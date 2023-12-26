               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement


12/26/2023 10:16:34 AM

Luxembourg, 26th December 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18 th DECEMBER 2023 TO 22 nd DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market
18/12/2023 6 838 12,40 € 84 816.50 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
20/12/2023 302 12,56 € 3 794.99 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
21/12/2023 98 12,50 € 1 225.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
22/12/2023 500 12,50 € 6 250.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme's full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings' website

Regulatory information available on

Investor Relations Contact


