SCI Advances Delivery Industry With Innovative Docdetectiontm Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency with Pioneering AI Solution

- Ryan WiseGLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SCI, a nationally recognized leader in Third Party Administration and payment processing, announces the deployment of its groundbreaking DocDetectionTM technology, marking a significant leap forward in the delivery industry's digital transformation. This AI-driven solution, developed entirely by SCI's in-house team of expert developers and IT specialists, is set to revolutionize document handling and compliance processes, underscoring SCI's unwavering commitment to customer service and technological innovation heading into 2024.Revolutionizing Document Processing with AISCI's DocDetectionTM technology employs advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), including building its own proprietary AI models to automate and streamline document processing tasks that have traditionally been labor-intensive and prone to human error. With this technology, Owner Operators and Contractors can simply send a photo of relevant documents, such as a Driver's License, to SCI, and the DocDetectionTM system instantly retrieves all necessary information, updating Compliance and Onboarding records in seconds."Our DocDetectionTM technology is truly a game-changer for the industry. It drastically reduces the need for manual data entry, minimizes human error, and significantly boosts overall efficiency," said Ryan Wise, Chief Information Officer at SCI. "We are proud to lead the charge in harnessing the power of AI to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency."Commitment to Technology and Customer ServiceBy the end of 2023, SCI's deployment of DocDetectionTM will have effectively eliminated verification wait-times and significantly reduced onboarding durations by an average of 83%. This achievement aligns with SCI's long-standing dedication to leveraging technology for the betterment of the delivery sector and its participants."Improving our clients' businesses is at the heart of everything we do at SCI," stated Peter Fidopiastis, President, and General Counsel of SCI. "Our focus for 2024 is on introducing innovative technological and customer service solutions to genuinely make our clients' business operations better. DocDetectionTM is a prime example of how we will achieve those goals for our customers."Looking Ahead: SCI's Vision for 2024As SCI looks to the future, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to driving technological advancements that serve the evolving needs of the delivery industry. The success of DocDetectionTM sets the stage for further innovations aimed at enhancing customer service and operational efficiency."Our vision for 2024 is clear: to continue leading the way in technological innovation that serves our clients and the industry at large," added Ryan Wise. "DocDetectionTM is just the beginning of what's to come. We're leveraging AI in a way like no other in our industry, and there are many more products and features to come. Our team is 'All-In' on our commitment to our customers, and I cannot be prouder of the work we've done. The future is bright with SCI.”About SCISince its inception in 1996, SCI has been dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that streamline administrative tasks and empower Owner Operators with the business support they need. From payment processing and insurance programs to compliance solutions and retail products, SCI offers real solutions to simplify back-office duties. For more information, visit sciadmin.ContactSCI...

RYAN WISE

SCI

+1 518-746-4081

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

SCI's DocDetection - The Future is Now