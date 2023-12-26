Global Dryers Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dryers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The dryers market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.01 billion in 2023 to $14.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial revolution, changing lifestyles, urbanization, marketing and advertising. The dryers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the dryers market is due to technological advances. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dryers market share. Major players in the dryers market include Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dryers Market Segments

.By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Other Types

.By Type Of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

.By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Other Distribution Channels

.By End User: Commercial, Residential

.By Geography: The global dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric dyers are defined as equipment that is extensively employed by household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust mites from the clothes.

The main types of dryers are spin dryers, condenser dryers, heat pump dryers, mechanical steam compression dryers, solar clothes dryers, and others. The various vent types include vented dryers, ventless/condenser dryers. A spin dryer is a low-energy dryer that uses centrifugal force to remove water from clothes. These dryers are typically much smaller than standard clothes dryers and do not use heat to dry clothes, instead, they rely on centrifugal force. The dryers are distributed through specialty stores, company-owned stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online and other sales channels, and are used by commercial and residential end-users.

