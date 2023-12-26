Facial Tissues Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The facial tissues market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $11.07 billion in 2023 to $11.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to sanitation awareness, convenience and accessibility, rise in disposable income, marketing and branding, allergies and seasonal ailments facial tissues market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the facial tissues market is due to the rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest facial tissues market share. Major players in the facial tissues market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Vinda International Holdings Limited,.

Facial Tissues Market Segments

.By Type: Box Facial Tissue, Pocket Facial Tissues

.By Applications: At Home, Away From Home

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global facial tissues market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The facial tissues refer to tissue papers or wipes or paper handkerchiefs that are thin, soft, absorbent, smooth, and disposable which are used for cleaning the face and reducing the spread of an infection or diseases as like swine flu. They serve as disposable alternatives to handkerchiefs made of cloth.

The main types of facial tissues are box facial tissue and pocket facial tissues. Pocket facial tissues are soft, absorbent, disposable papers used for the cleansing of the face available in small packs. It is distributed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online channels, and others that are used for home and away from home applications.

