- Christina Lewis, Online Editor at HostingAdviceGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There are literally thousands of websites that can help people figure out the best way to fulfill their 2024 New Year's resolutions. But it's important to trust the websites we visit and the advice we collect in the annual search for betterment. In fact, a recent HostingAdvice survey * found that 32% of respondents said they have been hacked after visiting sketchy websites, and of those, more than half (51%) had their information phished.To help people search for their resolutions with confidence, HostingAdvice has created a guide to the“50 Most Trusted Web Sites for 2024 New Year's Resolutions”. Whether the measure to kick off the New Year on a good note is self-improvement of the body, mind, soul, or finances, goal-minded internet users can find trusted, trouble-free advice from these websites and apps.Websites for Fitness Resolutions. Peloton. Nike Training Club. Sweat. Runner's World Couch to 5K. Glo YogaWebsites for Financial Resolutions. Credit Karma. Debt Payoff Planner and Tracker. Vanguard Retirement Nest Egg Calculator. CardRates. BadCreditWebsites for Diet Resolutions. Noom. Weight Watchers. MyFitnessPal. CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program. Lose It!. Eating WellWebsites for Mental Health Resolutions. BetterHelp. Calm. Headspace. BetterSleepWebsites for Social Media Resolutions. FocusMe. AppBlock. FreedomWebsites for Language Learning Resolutions. Rosetta Stone. Babbel. DuolingoWebsites for Relationship Resolutions. DatingAdvice. Bumble. PairedWebsites for Career Resolutions. LinkedIn. Indeed. CareerOneStopWebsites for Side Hustle Resolutions. Etsy. Fiverr. Rover. CareWebsites for Organizational Resolutions. The Home Edit. Get Organized Now. Martha Stewart: Complete Home Cleaning ScheduleWebsites for Skill-Building Resolutions. Coursera. MasterClass. FutureLearn. Skill Growth Pro. SkillshareWebsites for Smoking Cessation Resolutions. American Lung Association. Smokefree. American Heart AssociationWebsites for Volunteering Resolutions. VolunteerMatch Virtual Volunteering. DoSomething. Color A Smile*Methodology: A national online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of HostingAdvice in June 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.ABOUT: HostingAdvice provides users with the most dependable, trustworthy hosting advice found on the web. As“The Authority on Web Hosting,” HostingAdvice is home to unique content and resources in the hosting industry, including in-depth articles, how-to guides, reviews, and the world's best hosting beginner's guide. Led by a team of real web experts who have a combined 50+ years of experience in web hosting, HostingAdvice is the authority on all things hosting.

