One Killed, One Injured In Lift Accident At Delhi Factory

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A man died while another sustained grievous injuries in a lift accident in a Delhi factory, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night in a factory in the Narela area.

The deceased was identified as Neel Mani, 40, while the injured was identified as Anil Kumar.

According to the police, the duo was ascending in the lift to upper section of the factory, approximately 40 feet above ground level, when the incident occurred.

Investigators found that the lift cable had snapped, resulting in a free fall from a height of around 30 feet.

“Both were rushed to the hospital for the treatment where Neel Mani succumbed to his injuries while Kumar is undergoing treatment. Mani's body has been sent for autopsy. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," a senior police official said.

--IANS

ssh/vd