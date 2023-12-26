Auditorium Named After National Leader Heydar Aliyev Launched In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan established the Heydar
Aliyev Auditorium at the National University of Science and
Technology (NUST), one of the most prestigious higher education
institutions in this country, Azernews reports,
citing the Embassy.
Sitara Ayaz, Secretary General of the International Congress of
Parliamentarians, ambassadors of foreign countries in Pakistan,
diplomats, officials of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry,
representatives of the public, cultural, and business circles of
this country, management, and students of NUST, as well as
representatives of media and think tanks, took part in the event
held on this occasion.
At the entrance of the auditorium, the participants were first
introduced to the Heydar Aliyev corner, which reflects the various
periods of the National Leader's rich life and activities, as well
as his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In the official part of the event, after the playing of the
national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, a video was screened
about different periods of the life and service activities of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
Later, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov,
spoke at the event held in the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, spoke
about the first and second periods of the leadership of the
National Leader to Azerbaijan, and brought to the attention of the
guests extensive information about the invaluable work done by
Heydar Aliyev for the preservation and development of the
independence of Azerbaijan.
During his speech, the ambassador touched on Azerbaijan-Pakistan
relations and emphasized that the foundation of the development of
relations between the two fraternal countries was laid by the
National Leader.
Stating that Heydar Aliyev attaches great importance to
Pakistan, the ambassador recalled the National Leader's official
visit to Pakistan in 1996 and pointed out that this visit played a
special role in the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan
relations.
Speaking at the event, Rizvan Riaz, vice-rector of NUST, spoke
about the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and
emphasised that this university has already signed memoranda of
cooperation with Azerbaijani universities such as ADA and AzTU. The
vice rector noted that numerous events will be held in the Heydar
Aliyev Auditorium that will contribute to the further development
of relations between the two countries.
