Auditorium Named After National Leader Heydar Aliyev Launched In Pakistan

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan established the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in this country, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy.

Sitara Ayaz, Secretary General of the International Congress of Parliamentarians, ambassadors of foreign countries in Pakistan, diplomats, officials of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, representatives of the public, cultural, and business circles of this country, management, and students of NUST, as well as representatives of media and think tanks, took part in the event held on this occasion.

At the entrance of the auditorium, the participants were first introduced to the Heydar Aliyev corner, which reflects the various periods of the National Leader's rich life and activities, as well as his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In the official part of the event, after the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, a video was screened about different periods of the life and service activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Later, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, spoke at the event held in the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, spoke about the first and second periods of the leadership of the National Leader to Azerbaijan, and brought to the attention of the guests extensive information about the invaluable work done by Heydar Aliyev for the preservation and development of the independence of Azerbaijan.

During his speech, the ambassador touched on Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and emphasized that the foundation of the development of relations between the two fraternal countries was laid by the National Leader.

Stating that Heydar Aliyev attaches great importance to Pakistan, the ambassador recalled the National Leader's official visit to Pakistan in 1996 and pointed out that this visit played a special role in the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations.

Speaking at the event, Rizvan Riaz, vice-rector of NUST, spoke about the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and emphasised that this university has already signed memoranda of cooperation with Azerbaijani universities such as ADA and AzTU. The vice rector noted that numerous events will be held in the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium that will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.