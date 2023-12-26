Cabinet Of Ministers Changes Azerbaijan's Transport Permit System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the list of permits that
must be notified to the tax authorities about their issuance,
suspension, restoration, or cancellation, as approved by its
decision dated November 24, 2014.
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
signed a new decision in this regard.
According to the decision, from now on, international cargo and
non-regular passenger transportation, as well as domestic customs
transportation, passenger transportation by taxi, passenger cars'
licences, and the activity of taxi reservation operators, will be
allowed to carry out transportation by road transport between
Azerbaijan and foreign countries.
Note that until now, a Permission Form, a Distinction Badge, and
a Special Distinction Badge were issued for the provision of these
services.
