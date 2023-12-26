Cabinet Of Ministers Changes Azerbaijan's Transport Permit System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the list of permits that must be notified to the tax authorities about their issuance, suspension, restoration, or cancellation, as approved by its decision dated November 24, 2014.

Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the decision, from now on, international cargo and non-regular passenger transportation, as well as domestic customs transportation, passenger transportation by taxi, passenger cars' licences, and the activity of taxi reservation operators, will be allowed to carry out transportation by road transport between Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

Note that until now, a Permission Form, a Distinction Badge, and a Special Distinction Badge were issued for the provision of these services.