AZERCELL CUP Winners Awarded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator continues to discover
and support young talents
The "AZERCELL CUP" competition, organized within the framework
of the cooperation of "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of
Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, awarded the
winners. As a result of the competition attended by more than 1000
6th-8th graders, 30 participants who won the first, second and
third places with their special knowledge of informatics received
medals, certificates and valuable gifts from the leading mobile
operator.
The event was also joined by the representatives of the
Institute of Education, teaching staff preparing schoolchildren for
the Olympiads, and students of prestigious universities who were
actively involved in the preparation process.
"AZERCELL CUP" competition is primarily aimed at supporting
schoolchildren who have a keen interest in digital technologies,
computer science, computer engineering and programming, to
contribute to their personal and professional development. The
high-performing students had the opportunity to participate in the
preparatory programs organized by the Institute of Education for
the International Olympiads, and some of them represented our
country in a number of international competitions in the previous
year.
Azercell has been supporting the preparation of our
schoolchildren for the international Olympiads since 2017. Over
these years, they have successfully represented our country in
international Olympiads of various scales, winning a total of 54
medals, including 3 gold, 14 silver and 37 bronze.
